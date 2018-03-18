Iraqi lawmaker warns of “plots to expand U.S. military bases” in Iraq





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots to expand U.S. military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American trainers or security advisers.

Knooz Media quoted MP Ali al-Morshidy as saying Sunday that the U.S. administration is plotting to expand its “military bases in Iraq under the pretext of fighting the Islamic State (IS) group and providing security advice for the Iraqi government.”

Morshidy pointed out that the Iraqi government, if necessary, could make use of security expertise of any foreign country, other than the U.S., which he accused of exploiting the anti-IS war to ensure a longer presence in the country.

Earlier, an international coalition fighting IS militants in Iraq stressed that the enduring U.S. military presence in Iraq will be conditions-based and “proportional to the need and in coordination with the government of Iraq.”

The announcement was made after the Arab country declared victory over Islamic State in December with the help of a US-led alliance, having retaken all the territory captured by the extremists in 2014 and 2015.

Despite its defeat across Iraqi territories, isolated Islamic State cells remain active in some parts of the country. In recent weeks, suspected Islamic State insurgents have carried out several attacks targeting security forces.

