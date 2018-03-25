Iraqi military denies blowing up Sufi shrine in Kirkuk





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi military has denied news circulated by media channels over blowing up a Sufi Shrine, southeast of Daquq in Kirkuk.

In a statement on Sunday, the Security Media Center said “what was circulated by media channels that Islamic State blew up a Sufi shrine in Tal Hama, southeast of Daquq in Kirkuk is untrue.”

“The confirmed news was about a bomb blast in a grave, 10 kilometers west of Daquq. It targeted a grave, not a shrine,” he added.

“The blast did not damage the grave. It only caused damages to the outer wall. Security troops came up to important information about the perpetrators of the blast,” the statement said.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.