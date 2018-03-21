



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi security media center has denied news about murder of four police personnel on Mosul-Baghdad road.

In a statement on Wednesday, the center said “news circulated on social media over murder of four police conscripts on Mosul-Baghdad road is untrue.”

“The news were attributed to Nineveh Police Command, Brig. Gen. Hamad Namis al-Jabouri,” the statement added.

The center urged “taking the news from official sources and not fabricating news.” It also warned that “legal measures would be taken against those who promote for fabricated or false news.”

On Tuesday, news reports said four policemen, including an officer, were killed in an attack launched by Islamic State members, south of Mosul. Security troops invaded al-Shura region, 20 kilometers south of Mosul, in the wake of attack.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.