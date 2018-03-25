Iraqi military denies news on abduction of 50 security conscripts in Anbar





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Joint Operations Command has denied news about abduction of 50 security conscripts on the international road in Anbar.

In a statement posted by the Security Media Center, the command said, “Al-Ittijiah satellite channel posted false news about kidnapping of 50 conscripts of the border troops and army on the international road in Anbar.”

The command stressed taking legal measures.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi forces, backed by a U.S.-led coalition and paramilitary troops, have been fighting to retake territories Islamic State had occupied since 2016.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.