Iraqi mobilization forces kill 6 Islamic State members in Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi forces on Saturday killed five Islamic State militants in an area south of Kirkuk as forces struggle to clear the country from remnant cells since the declaration of victory over the extremist group.

Popular Mobilization Forces aid through their media they, assisted by Federal Police troops, killed five members of IS and besieged two others during a raid on their hideout in Tuwairiya, Abbasi, northwest of Hawija, the group’s former stronghold in the province.

Iraqi forces have recently intensified their presence in Kirkuk following an attack by Islamic State militants which had seen PMF members ambushed and 27 of them killed.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State militants and the recapture of all of the group’s strongholds in December, but forces continue to hunt for remnant militants hiding at desert areas.

Militants have waged occasional attacks across the country against civilians and security forces since the declaration of their defeat.

