



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The pro government paramilitary troops has responded to accusations regarding participation in the chemical attacks in Syria.

Speaking to Baghdad Today website on Tuesday, Abu Warith al-Mussawi, spokesperson for al-Nujabaa movement, said, “accusations made by Dahi Khalfan, vice-chief of Dubai police, against al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) regarding the use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Douma are ridiculous.”

He also said the remarks describe his “affiliations and defence of terrorist groups.”

“Such crazy character does not deserve response or wasting time, as everyone knows that Khalfan is part of the system that needs to cover crimes of the terrorist groups, which are the arms of each of U.S., Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in Syria,” he added.

Mussawi stressed that PMFs are totally away from the chemical weapons and the accusations levelled by Khalfan.

Earlier today, Khalfan accused PMFs of being behind the chemical attacks in Douma.

In a tweet, Khalfan said, “the one who striked the Syrian city of Douma using the chemical weapons is the Iraqi al-Hashd al-Shaabi, which obtained chemical weapons from Iraq.” He also added that the one responsible for the attack is Iran not the Syrian government.

Earlier this week, each of U.S., France and Britain launched airstrikes against several regions in Syria, accusing Assad of attacking the Douma suburb of Damascus with chemical agents, earlier this month.