Iraqi paramilitary troops repulse Islamic State attack coming from Syria





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The pro-Iraqi government paramilitary troops have shelled Islamic State members gathering inside Syrian lands, the media service of the forces announced on Thursday.

In a statement, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said, “information from intelligence department showed that Islamic State members were gathering in Syria and that they were planning for an attack against the 29th brigade of the troops in Tal Sufuk, taking advantage of the bad weather.”

The troops, according to the statement, “fired missiles to shell the militants, leaving many of them killed and injured.”

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

On Wednesday, Saad al-Hadithi, spokesperson for the Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, was quoted as saying that Iraqi troops at the northern borders of Iraq have been on high alert to confront any attacks that could come from Syria.

On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria, lambasting Russia for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

During a speech on Tuesday, Abadi stressed that measures have been taken to protect borders with Syria, saying that Islamic State will not be able to penetrate into Iraq once again.

The Iraqi-Syrian borders are under the control of joint troops of military and border guards.