Iraqi PM says will continue airstrikes without intervention in Syrian affairs





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has denied intentions to intervene within Syrian affairs, saying airstrikes against Islamic State will continue.

In his weekly speech, Abadi said, “we don’t want to intervene within Syrian affairs. The Syrian people should have self-determination.”

“We will continue to carry out airstrikes against IS. We will do even more,” he added.

Abadi also blamed the fact that IS remained there for long time on the complicated conflicts in Syria.

Spokesman for the Iraqi Security Media Council Brig. Gen. Yehia Rasool said, earlier this week, at least 36 IS militants were killed after Iraqi warplanes targeted their terrorist hotbed located in Syria.

Last week, Iraq announced launching airstrikes against Islamic State locations in Syria. This came after Abadi said security troops will follow IS militants in the whole region, not only in Iraq.

The Iraqi-Syrian borders are under the control of joint troops of military and border guards.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.