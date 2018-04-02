Iraqi security: 65 Islamic State militants killed in Anbar ambush





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi security forces killed on Monday 65 militants of the Islamic State (IS) group in a well-established ambush in Anbar province, according to a military source.

Speaking to IKH News, the source said security forces received information about a plot by the IS militants to infiltrate into Iraq coming from Syria to carry out terrorists attacks.

“Immediately, a security force set up an ambush on a road in Ar-Rutbah town in western Anbar province, managing to kill all the 65 infiltrators, including foreign fighters,” the source said.

He added that “no troops were killer or injured in the clashes.”

Iraq declared the collapse of Islamic State’s territorial influence in Iraq earlier in November with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.

In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.

Despite its crushing defeat at its main havens across Iraqi provinces,Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses a threat against stability in the country.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

