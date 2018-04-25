Iraqi security arrest 7 IS members in Mosul, including women slaverer





Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi security forces arrested on Wednesday seven Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul, a senior commander was quoted saying.

Spokesperson of the Security Media Center, Yahia Rasoul, said seven Islamic State militants were arrested in Mithaq and Hamasa districts in eastern Mosul.

“One of them used to sell women slaves during Islamic State’s dark reign, while the other is accused of executing police personnel and dumping them in Khasfa”, Rasoul said, referring to an infamous sinkhole IN Mosul in which IS militants had used to bury their victims.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State militants in December 2017, ending a three-year military campaign against the group to retake areas they had occupied to proclaim a self-styled “caliphate”.

Mosul was Islamic State’s capital and base of operations in Iraq. It was from its Grand Nuri Mosque thart IS founder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, proclaimed the group’s rule. Iraqi forces recaptured the city last July after an operation that lasted for more than eight months.

