Iraqi security: Four terrorists apprehended in Tikrit, Mosul cities





Nineveh, Salahuddin (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi intelligence officers arrested on Monday four terrorists, who were wanted by the judiciary on terrorism-related charges, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

In a press statement, a copy of which was obtained by Alghad Press, Spokesman for the Iraqi Security Media Center Brigadier General Yehia Rasool said, “Troops of the 7th division of Iraqi military intelligence set an ambush at the southern entrance of Tirkit city in Salahuddin province, managing to arrest three terrorists.”

“In Nineveh, troops of the 20th division of the Iraqi military intelligence arrested another terrorist at Qayyarah sub-district in Mosul city after receiving accurate intelligence reports on his location,” the statement read.

The four terrorists are wanted pursuant to article ¼ of the anti-terror law, added the statement.

On July 10, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced liberation of the second largest Iraqi city of Mosul from IS militants, who had captured it in 2014. More than 25,000 militants were killed throughout the campaign, which started in October 2016.

A government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and a U.S.-led international coalition, has been fighting the Islamic State group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

