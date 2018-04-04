Iraqi security: Seven Islamic State insurgents apprehended in Mosul





Nineveh (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi security forces arrested on Wednesday seven militants of the Islamic State (IS) group in Mosul city as the government troops continue launching crackdowns nationwide to purge the country from terrorism, a spokesman for the Iraqi Interior Ministry was quoted as saying.

In a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Baghdad Today, Maj. Gen. Saad Maan said, “Nineveh police launched a manhunt for Islamic State insurgents in the eastern village of Yarmaja, southeast of Mosul.”

“The troops arrested seven IS militants in the operation, who are wanted pursuant to article ¼ of the anti-terror law,” the statement read.

On July 10, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced liberation of the second largest Iraqi city of Mosul from IS militants, who had captured it in 2014. More than 25,000 militants were killed throughout the campaign, which started in October 2016.

A government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and a U.S.-led international coalition, has been fighting the Islamic State group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

