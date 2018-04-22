Iraqi troops kill four Islamic State militants near borders with Syria





Mosul (IraqiNews.com) The pro-government paramilitary troops have announced killing four Islamic State militants during an operation on the borders with Syria, the media service reported.

In a statement on Sunday, al-hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said, “troops of the 29th brigade managed to kill four Islamic State members in an operation near Tal Sufuk on the borders between Iraq and Syria. Their vehicle was burnt.”

“Troops were notified with information about presence of the militants at one of the villages near Tal Sufuk,” the statement added.

On Friday, Lt. Gen. Ali al-Aaraji, of the army the 15th division, told BasNews that ighteen Islamic State members were killed as Iraqi troops repulsed an attack by the militant group near Rabei’a town on the Iraqi-Syrian borders, west of Nineveh.

The media office of Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said, last week, that Iraqi F-16 jets carried out deadly airstrikes against Islamic State locations in Syria from the Iraqi borders side.

This came after Abadi said on Wednesday that security troops will follow IS militants in the whole region, not only in Iraq.

The Iraqi-Syrian borders are under the control of joint troops of military and border guards.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country