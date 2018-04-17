Iraqi troops kill seven Islamic State insurgents between Anbar, Salahuddin





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – Seven Islamic State (IS) militants were killed during a military operation to track down dormant terrorist cells in the desert areas between Anbar and Salahuddin provinces, a security source was quoted as saying.

“Troops of the 7th and 8th divisions of the Iraqi army, backed by pro-government forces of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, killed seven IS insurgents after storming the desert areas extending from the north of Anbar to the south of Salahuddin provinces,” the source told IKH News Tuesday.

The source pointed out that the troops also destroyed nine terrorist hotbeds and several secret tunnels that were used by IS extremists in theses areas, adding that the operation was mainly aimed at “drying up the sources of terrorism in these areas.”

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

Later on, the group has become notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, abductions and beheadings, prompting the U.S. to lead an international coalition to destroy it.

Despite the group’s crushing defeat at its main havens across Iraq last December, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks against troops with security reports warning that the militant group still poses a threat against stability in the country.

