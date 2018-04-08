Iraqi troops kill seven Islamic State militants in Anbar





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – Seven Islamic State (IS) militants were killed Sunday as Iraqi troops launched a military operation to eliminate the terrorist group in Anbar, a security source was quoted as saying.

“A security force from the Anbar Operations Command, backed by pro-government troops, launched a military operation to track down IS cells in Hit desert, west of Ramadi,” the source told Knooz Media.

“Seven IS militants were killed in the operation, which was launched upon accurate intelligence reports,” he said, adding that there were no casualties among Iraqi troops.

The troops also seized a huge amount of explosive charges and firearms, according to the source.

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

Later on, the group has become notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, abductions and beheadings, prompting the U.S. to lead an international coalition to destroy it.

Despite the group’s crushing defeat at its main havens across Iraq, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks against troops with security reports warning that the militant group still poses a threat against stability in the country.

