Iraqi troops kill seven Islamic State militants in Nineveh province





Nineveh (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi troops killed on Sunday seven Islamic State (IS) militants while trying to infiltrate into al-Ba’aj district in Nineveh province, a military spokesman was quoted as saying.

Speaking to the Kuwaiti al-Watan newspaper, spokesman for the Nineveh Operations Command Brigadier-General Mohamed al-Jabouri said, “A group of IS militants tried to sneak into al-Ba’aj district, 120 km northwest of Mosul, but security forces stationed there managed to foil their scheme and killed seven of them.”

“The IS insurgents sought to infiltrate into al-Ba’aj district to carry out terrorist attacks against security forces and citizens,” Jabouri said, adding that the troops seized all weapons from the terrorists.

Jabouri pointed out the security forces will continue to hunt for Islamic State infiltrators across the province.

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

Later on, the group has become notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, abductions and beheadings, prompting the U.S. to lead an international coalition to destroy it

Despite the victory over IS in Iraq in December, observers say IS is believed to constitute a security threat against security forces and citizens alike.

