Iraqi troops kill two Islamic State members in airstrike, north of Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Two militants were killed as Iraqi troops launched an airstrike, north of Baghdad on Wednesday.

A statement by Baghdad Operations Command said, “depending on accurate information gathered by the intelligence, security troops managed to follow three gunmen in al-Baghdadi region, north of Baghdad.”

“An airstrike was then launched killing two militants and leaving the third, who ran away, wounded,” the statement added.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people. Thousands of others fled toward neighboring countries including Syria, Turkey and other European countries, since IS emerged to proclaim its self-styled “caliphate”.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State Sunni extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).