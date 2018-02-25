Iraqi troops kill two Islamic State militants, seize explosives in Salahuddin





Salahuddin (Iraqinews.com) – Paramilitary troops killed on Sunday two Islamic State (IS) militants and seized a pair of explosive belts during a security campaign in Salahuddin province.

In a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Alghad Press, the media service of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said, “During a security campaign to track down the Islamic State group in Salahuddin province, a pro-government force of al-Hashd al-Shaabi came under attack by a group of IS militants but the troops managed to repulse the attack and killed two of them.”

“The troops also seized two explosive belts were planned to target civilians and security forces,” the statement read, adding that the security campaign was launched upon accurate intelligent reports.

Popular Mobilization Forces, an alliance of volunteer Shia paramilitary forces, have actively backed the Iraqi government’s military campaign against IS since 2014, when they were formed upon a top Shia clergy edict to counter the Jihadist group.

PMF won official recognition as a national force late 2016, becoming under the command of the prime minister, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Iraq declared the collapse of Islamic State’s territorial influence earlier in November with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.

