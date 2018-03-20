IS bomb attack kills woman, injuries another in eastern Ramadi





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – An Iraqi woman was killed and another was injured when a bomb planted by defeated Islamic State (IS) militants exploded in Ramadi city Tuesday, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to IKH News, the source said, “An explosive charge left by IS militants went off at an agricultural land in Albu Bali village, east of Ramadi, leaving a woman killed and another seriously injured.”

“Security forces cordoned off the blast site and opened a probe into the incident,” the source noted.

Iraqi cities have seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks against security members, paramilitary troops and civilians since the Iraqi government launched a wide-scale campaign to retake Islamic State-occupied areas in 2016.

Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State is expected to be behind many.

The Islamic State’s first appearance was reported in 2014 when the group seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

