IS bombs left 45 civilians killed, injured in past few months – Fallujah mayor





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – Over 15 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed while 30 others injured in the Iraqi city of Fallujah over the past few months as bombs left by Islamic State (IS) militants went off in different parts in the city, a well-placed official was quoted as saying Sunday.

Speaking to Basnews website, Fallujah’s Mayor Issa al-Sayer said “IS militants have left many explosive charges and booby-trapped houses at al-Shohada and al-Nuaimiya districts in southern Fallujah after Iraqi troops forced them out of the city in June 2016.”

Sayer warned that the IS bombs “mainly target civilians, who return to their homes in southern Fallujah following the country’s victory over the militant group last year.”

The mayor called on the Iraqi government to step up efforts to eliminate all war leftovers in Iraq and provide additional equipment to detect bombs to prevent the fall of more victims.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses a threat against stability in the country.

Iraq declared the collapse of Islamic State’s territorial influence earlier in November with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.

