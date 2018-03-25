Islamic State blow up Sufi shrine in Iraq’s Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Islamic State militants have blown up a Sufi shrine in Kirkuk, as websites close to the extremist group reported on Sunday.

The websites said the militants booby-trapped the shrine and blew it up late Saturday in Tal Hama southeast of Daqouq region

Islamic State militants adopt a fundamental interpretation of Islam which beholds Sufism as heresy. The had demolished several shrines and archaeological sites since they emerged in 2014 to proclaim a self-styled Islamic “caliphate”.

Iraq declared victory over the group last December, but the militants have launched occasional attacks against civilians and security forces since then.

