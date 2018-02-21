Islamic State kills twenty Iraqi smugglers near borders with Syria





Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Islamic State members have killed twenty residents from Anbar near the Iraqi-Syrian borders, west of the province, a security source was quoted saying.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, the source said, “twenty smugglers from Anbar were trapped by IS members at the Syrian side from the borders with Iraq.”

The smugglers, according to the source, who preferred anonymity, “were drivers of trucks. The militants killed them and stole their trucks.”

“The smugglers were intending to cross from Syria to Iraq,” the source added.

The Iraqi-Syrian borders are under the control of joint troops of military and border guards.

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians, excluding policemen, were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.