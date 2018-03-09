



Nineveh (IraqiNews.com) An Islamic State member, who was in charge of confiscating houses and weapons of police conscripts, has been arrested, Nineveh Police Command announced on Friday.

Speaking to Baghdad Today website, Lt. Gen. Hamad Names al-Jabouri, commander of Nineveh police, said troops “managed to arrest IS member called Ahmed Hussein Khalaf Ibrahim, who is from a village in Nimrud region.”

The militant, according to Jabouri, “was in charge of confiscating houses and weapons of the conscripts in Nineveh.”

“Troops managed to arrest him in al-Karama district in eastern Mosul,” he added.

On Tuesday, an IS emir was arrested in an operation in south of Mosul, the military intelligence department announced Moreover, the Nineveh Operations command said 26 people were arrested in western Mosul over their suspected affiliation with the Islamic State.

Earlier this week, Hassan al-Sabaawi, member of Nineveh provincial council, warned against appearance of IS militants.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.