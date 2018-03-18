



Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Several Islamic State members were arrested as an airstrike was carried out, west of Anbar, a security source was quoted saying on Sunday.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, the source said, “troops of the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out an airstrike in the desert, southeast of Rutba, in coordination with Anbar Operations Command and the first brigade.”

The troops, according to the source, who asked to remain anonymous, “managed to arrest group of terrorists.”

Last week, six Islamic State members were killed as the U.S.-led Coalition launched an airstrike in Wadi al-Qathf region in Rutba.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi forces, backed by a U.S.-led coalition and paramilitary troops, have been fighting to retake territories Islamic State had occupied.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people.