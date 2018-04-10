Islamic State members killed as Paramilitary troops foil attack in Diyala





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) The pro-government paramilitary troops have repulsed an attack launched by Islamic State members in Diyala province, a security source was quoted saying on Tuesday.

Speaking to Almaalomah website, the source said, “two vehicles carrying some Islamic State members attempted infiltration into Udhaim region, before al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) noticed them and repelled the attack.”

The troops, according to the source, “managed to burn the two vehicles killing those on board.”

On Wednesday, news reports quoted sources as saying that Iraqi troops killed Abu Nabil al-Iraqi, the mastermind of several terrorist attacks launched by Islamic State, and seven of his aides in a military operation in northeastern Diyala. A-Iraqi used to provide the militant group with financial and logistic support to target security forces in Diyala.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.