Islamic State provincial commander and mufti arrested in Mosul





Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi police arrested, Tuesday two Islamic State leaders at the south of Nineveh province’s city of Mosul, a police spokesman was quoted saying as security continues to hunt for remnant militants.

Mohamed al-Jubouri, spokesman of the Nineveh police command, was quoted by DPA saying that Islamic State’s “governor of Qayyara” ( a town south of Mosul), Idris (Abu Maryam) al-Kayed, and the group’s regional mufti, Salem (Abu Aesha) al-Luhaibi, were both arrested by the forces upon receiving intelligence information about their presence at an abandoned house.

He said the information was that the pair fled Mosul with fake IDs towards a village in Qayyara.

They had both been behind several beheadings of Iraqi civilians and security members.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State militants and the recapture of all of the group’s strongholds in December, but forces continue to hunt for remnant militants hiding at desert areas. The group has launched several attacks against civilians and security forces since then, leaving tens dead and wounded.

Iraqi troops recaptured Mosul last July after more than eight months of operations against IS. It was the place from where Islamic State declared its self-styled “caliphate” in June 2014.

