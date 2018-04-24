Islamic State’s chief of radio station, three others arrested in Mosul





Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Four Islamic State members, including chief of a radio station, was arrested along with three of his aides in south of Mosul, DPA reported on Tuesday.

“Security troops were notified that Islamic State Garallah Khairo Habash, who was the head of al-Bayan radio station, was along with three of his companions in al-Azaba village, south of Mosul,” Cap. Khaled Walid, of Nineveh police command, said.

“Fake ID cards with names of civil servants were possessed by the members. They were confiscated, while the members were detained at the operations command for investigations,” Walid added.

Thousands of Islamic State militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against security troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. The war against IS has displaced at least five million people.