



Bagdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi forces have responded to the threats made by Islamic State over attempts to target candidates running for the elections, considering this as attempt to gather the members.

In remarks to New al-Arabi website, Brig. Gen. Yehia Rasool, spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, said, “It’s not the first time to have elections in Iraq. There are plans currently drawn by out troops. Operations will be carried out by our troops to arrest the remaining militants of Islamic State.”

“We are dealing with a terrorist enemy, however, we would like to reassure the Iraqi people that our forces are doing great efforts and will totally secure the balloting process,” he added.

Earlier today, IS threatened to carry out terrorist attacks at polling stations in Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

Rasool described the statement as weak and “an attempt to gather the militants, however, we are dealing with all these threats seriously.”

The Iraqi parliamentary elections is scheduled to take place on May 12. The elections were originally scheduled for September 2017, but were delayed due to the country’s fight against Islamic State.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against security troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.