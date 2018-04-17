



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Jordanian security sources have revealed cooperation with Iraq to enable border troops to follow Islamic State members on the borders between the two countries.

Speaking to Emirates News Agency, the sources said Jordan provided Iraq with security information about places where the militants gather inside Iraq near the borders.

This came as Iraqi troops launched wide-scale operations on borders with Jordan, Syria and Saudi Arabia to follow the remnants of Islamic State.

In remarks by Brig. Gen. Yehia Rasool, spokesperson for the Security Media Center, the operations target regions located west of Nineveh, inlcuding Mahlabiya, Sinjar reaching to Um Gereis on the international borders.

“The military operations in Anbar, west of Iraq, on borders with Jordan, began inspecting regions of Akashat-Rutba, north of the highway linking between west of Iraq and borders with Jordan, in addition to operations at the Upper Euphrates, extending between Rawa to Rummana, west of Anbar on borders with Syria,” Rasool added.

Jordan’s Interior Minister Ghaleb al-Zaabi met with his Iraqi counterpart Qassim al-Aaraji, two months ago, when they agreed on forming a joint committee to supervise security of the borders and operate patrols alongside the borders.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.