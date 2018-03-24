Mass grave found in Iraq’s Diyala, remains of 5 unearthed





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi security forces have found a mass grave near a river in Diyala province, a municipal official was quoted saying on Saturday.

Adnan al-Tamimi, head of Maqdadiah council, told Alsumaria News that a security force found a mass grave near al-Zur Basin (15 Km to the north of Maqdadiah).

He revealed that only the remains of five people have been found so far, adding that they were transferred to medical examiners to identify them.

Diyala’s borders with neighboring Salahuddin had served as a hotspot for Islamic State militant activity, and launching point for attacks against civilians and security troops.over the past years.

As Iraqi troops recaptured areas held by Islamic State militants since 2014, they have regularly run into mass graves of civilians and security agents executed by militants over accusations of fleeing the group’s havens or collaborating with security forces.

Iraq’s war against the Islamic State displaced millions of civilians both inside and outside the country, and left thousands dead.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State last December, ending a three-year war to bring down the group’s self-styled “caliphate” declared from Nineveh’s Mosul in 2014. Security continues to comb recaptured areas for remnant cells as a number of attacks against civilians and security grew fears of their resurgence.



