Military intelligence: Two terrorists nabbed, five IS tunnels destroyed in Iraq





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi Military Intelligence announced on Wednesday arresting two terrorists and destroying five tunnels used by Islamic State (IS) militants in Iraq, a move which comes as part of security efforts to completely eliminate terrorism in the country.

In a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Baghdad Today, the Military Intelligence said that troops of its 14th and 6th brigades carried out an operation to hunt for IS militants in Baghdad, Anbar and Nineveh.

“The troops managed to arrest two terrorists in Saqlawiyah and Mansour districts in Anbar and Baghdad provinces,” the statement read.

The two are wanted on terror charges pursuant to article 1/4 of the counter-terrorism law, added the statement.

Meanwhile, the Military Intelligence said troops of its 20th brigade destroyed five tunnels in southern Mosul that were used by IS militants for moving and hiding.

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

Later on, the group has become notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, abductions and beheadings, prompting the U.S. to lead an international coalition to destroy it.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December with the help of a US-led alliance, having retaken all the territory captured by the extremists in 2014 and 2015.

