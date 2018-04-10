



Diyala (IraqiNews.com) The security committee of Diyala provincial council has warned against growing movements by Islamic State remnants in many uninhabited villages on the borders between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces.

Speaking to Alghad Press on Tuesday, Abdul Khaleq al-Azzawi, member of the committee, said “the movements of Islamic State have become dangerous in border regions and villages between Diyala and Salahuddin.”

The militants, according to Azzawi are mainly noticed, “in 14 villages that are empty of security troops or residents, including Mutaibija, al-Bu Kanaan, al-Mayta and al-Subai’at.”

Azzawi urged necessity “to carry out military operations to purge the border regions.”

In related news, a paramilitary leader in Diyala has said the deployment of joint troops has forced the U.S. jets to reduce its operations in the desert between Diyala and Salahuddin.

“Security forces, along with al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) have been deployed in the desert regions between Diyala and Salahuddin. This forced the U.S. jets to reduce its air landing operations, which supports Islamic State in the desert,” Odai al-Khadran, a leader with PMFs, told Almaalomah website.

“Islamic State members now rely on the Iraqi leaders through counterfeiting their nationalities, however, Iraqi troops managed to arrest them,” he added.

Senior security leaders previously indicated air landing operations by the U.S.-led Coalition jets to support the IS members besieged in some regions.