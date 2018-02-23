One killed, 2 wounded in southern Baghdad bomb blast





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) One person was killed and two others were wounded on Friday when a bomb blast hit in area south of the Iraqi capital, a security source was quoted saying.

The source told Alsumaria News that an explosive device placed near a grocery market in Wardiya, Madaen, south of Baghdad, exploded, killing one and wounding two others.

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians, excluding policemen, were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for several attacks in the capital. Iraq declared victory over IS in December, ending the group’s three-year occupation of a third of Iraqi territories.

