



Mosul (IraqiNews.com) The Nineveh Operations Command has announced killing more that 20 Islamic State members, purging all the border regions, in the wake of infiltration of some militants into the province.

In remarks on Monday, Maj. Gen. Najm al-Jabouri, the commander, said troops “started purging the border regions, west of Nineveh. All the towns there were surrounded. Names of the residents were checked.”

“Security troops managed on Sunday to kill 22 IS members after setting an ambush for them. Information showed they were infiltrating through borders, west of Mosul. All were killed immediately. Their weapons were confiscated,” he added.

Earlier this month, news reports quoted sources as saying that over 20 IS members were arrested in several security operations carried out in west of Mosul.

Thousands of Islamic State militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against security troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. The war against IS has displaced at least five million people.