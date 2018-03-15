



Salahuddin (IraqiNews.com) The pro-government forces have repulsed an attack by Islamic State members who infiltrated into north of Salahuddin, killing all of the attackers, a security source was quoted saying on Thursday.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, the source said, “troops of the 51st brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) repelled an attack by militants who sneaked into al-Meseihli village in Shirqat. All of the attackers were killed.”

Among the attackers, according to the source, who preferred anonymity, “were two Islamic State attackers who came from southwest of Hawija in Kirkuk.”

On Wednesday, five Iraqi security personnel were killed and wounded in an armed attack launched by IS members, south of Balad town in Salahuddin. Four IS members were killed as Iraqi army, backed by PMFs, repelled an infiltration attempt into Shirqat via western borders.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.