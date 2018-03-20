



Salahuddin (IraqiNews.com) The pro-government paramilitary troops have repelled a second attack carried out by Islamic State members against Tuz Khurmatu region in Salahuddin province.

A statement by the media service of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said, “militants attacked, in the evening, Bastmali village, south of Tuz Khurmatu, which was the second attack.”

Troops of the 52 brigade, according to the statement, foiled the attack.

According to sources from the brigade, speaking to Alghad Press, four abducted personnel, were liberated in the wake of the attack.

Four PMF conscripts were liberated, after clashes with IS members at the outskirts of Amerli, east of Salahuddin, the brigade said.

Earlier today, the troops announced thwarting a fierce attack against Tal Sharaf region in Tuz Khurmatu.

“IS members carried out, in the evening, a fierce attack against Tal Sharaf region in Tuz Khurmatu, which ignited confrontations with the troops,” a previous statement said.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.