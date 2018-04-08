Parliamentary hopeful injured in suicide attack against party’s HQ in Anbar





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – A parliamentary hopeful was injured in a suicide bomb attack that targeted the premises of al-Hal (solution) party in Hit district in Anbar on Saturday, a security source was quoted as saying.

“Parliamentary hopeful Zeinab Abdel Hamid was in a meeting of her party al-Hal when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the party, leaving her and a number of her bodyguards injured,” the source told Baghdad Today.

“The explosion also left one person killed and four others injured,” according to the source, who pointed out that Abdel Hamid was immediately treated on site.

The source noted that the ambulances immediately rushed to the blast site and carried the dead body to the forensic medicine department and the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), a total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed and another 177 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March.

In its monthly statement released last week, the UN agency said the number of civilians killed, excluding police, was 84, while 164 others were injured.

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 124 civilian casualties (33 killed, 91 injured), followed by Salahuddin with 12 killed and 26 injured, and Anbar with 11 killed and 22 injured.

