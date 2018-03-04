Police repel armed attack against patrol transferring inmates in Ramadi





Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Police forces in Anbar have thwarted gunmen attack against patrol that transfers inmates in Ramadi city, Anbar, a security source said on Sunday.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, the source said, “Anbar police patrol was transferring inmates on way back from Ramadi court after they gave testimonies in court. They were in central Ramadi, when they were attacked.”

Police forces, according to the source, “exchanged fire with the gunmen and then followed that in Ramadi districts to arrest them.”

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State Sunni extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria. Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.