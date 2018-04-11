Pro-govt forces kill two IS militants, destroy motorbike in Iraq’s Diyala





Diyala (Iraqinews.com) – Two Islamic State (IS) militants were killed and their motorbike was destroyed Wednesday in an ambush set by paramilitary troops in Diyala province, in eastern Iraq.

In a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Alghad Press, the 110th brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said its troops, alongside forces of the 23rd brigade, set an ambush in northeastern Diyala to target Islamic State militants planning to carry out terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in the province.”

“The troops managed to kill two IS militants and destroyed their motorbike during the operation,” according to the statement.

On Tuesday, the security committee of Diyala provincial council warned against growing movements by Islamic State remnants in many uninhabited villages on the borders between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces.

In a statement, the committee stressed that the IS militants were spotted in 14 villages that are empty of security troops or residents, including Mutaibija, al-Bu Kanaan, al-Mayta and al-Subai’at.

In January 2015, Iraqi forces announced liberation of Diyala province from Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The province has seen months of fighting between Iraqi troops and IS militants especially in the Jalawla and Saadiyah areas in the province’s north and areas near the town of Muqdadiyah.

