



Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) A security personnel was killed, while two others were wounded in an ambush launched by Islamic State members, northwest of Kirkuk, a security source from the province said on Monday.

Speaking to Alghad Press, the source said, “IS members set up an ambush to trap Tribal Mobilization Forces near a checkpoint in al-Dibis town, northwest of Kirkuk.”

“Troops were engaged in clashes with the militants, leaving a personnel killed and two others injured. Confrontations are ongoing,” the source said.

Earlier today, five people were killed and injured as IS members set up an ambush near al-Heleiwat village in al-Zab town, west of Kirkuk.

On Sunday, five civilians, including a woman, were killed in an armed attack, believed to be carried out by IS members against a village in al-Riyad town in Hawija.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.