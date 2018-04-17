Seven IS militants killed in ambush by pro-govt troops in Iraq’s Diyala





Diyala (Iraqinews.com) – Seven Islamic State (IS) militants, including a senior leader, were killed in an ambush set by paramilitary troops in northeastern Diyala province.

In a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Alforat News, the media service of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said, “Troops of the 110th brigade of Iraqi military intelligence planted a bomb to target a vehicle carrying seven IS militants at Imam Wees region in northeastern Diyala.”

“The bomb exploded once the vehicle passed over it, leaving all the IS militants killed, including a senior leader,” the statement read.

In January 2015, Iraqi forces announced liberation of Diyala province from Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The province has seen months of fighting between Iraqi troops and IS militants especially in the Jalawla and Saadiyah areas in the province’s north and areas near the town of Muqdadiyah.

In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.

IS declared a self-styled “caliphate” in a third of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014. A government campaign, backed by a U.S.-led international coalition, was launched in 2016 to retake IS-held regions, managing to retake all havens, most notably the city of Mosul, the group’s previously proclaimed capital.

