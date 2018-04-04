



Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Seven Islamic State members were killed inside a tunnel in west of Anbar, a military source from the province said on Wednesday.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, the source said, “troops of the 29th brigade of the seventh division, backed by tribes, chased, today, seven militants in desert of Hit city, west of Ramadi.”

“The militants went inside one of the tunnels in Hit desert before they were besieged,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added.

“U.S.-led Coalition jets shelled the tunnel and killed all the militants,” he said.

Earlier today, Anbar police said a wide-scale military operation was carried out in al-Therthar island, north of Ramadi, leaving two suicide bombers killed, three rest houses of IS destroyed and a weapon stash exploded.

On Tuesday, security sources said Anbar police managed to destroy a rest house in al-Bou Theyab region, north of Ramadi, leaving three suicide attackers, including Omar Safwak, known as al-Chichani. On the same day, news reports quoted sources as saying that 400 IS members managed to sneak from Syria into the Iraqi province of Anbar as they currently plan to resume their terrorist activities from there.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.