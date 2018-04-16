



Salahuddin (IraqiNews.com) One of the people wounded in the attack against a police station, south of Samarra, Salahuddin province, has succumbed to death, making the total death toll rise to four victims, a security source said on Monday.

Speaking to Baghdad Today website, the source said, “one of the security personnel wounded during the attack by Islamic State members against Dalf police station in al-Abbassi region, south of Samarra, succumbed to death, following several attempts to rescue him.”

“The death toll went up reaching four victims, in addition to three wounded people,” the source added.

Earlier today, the source said the attack was carried out by a suicide attacker, wearing suicide belt, and was followed by an armed attack against the police station.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.