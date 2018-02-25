Seven people killed, wounded in two bomb blasts in Baghdad: Source





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Seven people were killed and wounded in two bomb blasts that took place in Baghdad, a security source was quoted saying on Sunday.

Speaking to Baghdad Today website, the source said, “a bomb went off near a market in al-Radwaniyah region, southwest of Baghdad, leaving a civilian killed and five others wounded.”

Moreover, “another bomb exploded at a civilian’s vehicle in Sheikh Omar in central Baghdad, leaving the driver wounded.

The ambulances, according to the source, rushed to the scenes of both blasts and transferred the wounded to hospital for treatment, while the victim was taken to forensic medicine department.

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians, excluding policemen, were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.