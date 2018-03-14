Seven IS terrorists killed, large cache of explosives seized in Iraq





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi troops killed on Wednesday seven Islamic State (IS) terrorists and seized a large cache of explosives and weapons in different parts in western Iraq.

In a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Alghad Press, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said, “Troops of the Anbar Operations Command’s first brigade, in cooperation with federal police, paramilitary troops of al-Hashd al-Shaabi and the U.S.-led international coalition, carried out a military operation to hunt for Islamic State militants hiding in western desert areas.”

“The troops killed seven IS militants and seized two of their vehicles, in addition to a large cache of explosives and weapons,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, the U.S.-led international coalition warplanes destroyed a tunnel that was used by IS militants in western Iraq,” the statement concluded.

Iraq declared the collapse of Islamic State’s territorial influence in Iraq last November with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.

Despite the country’s victory over Islamic State last year, isolated cells believed to be linked to the militant group remain active in some parts of the country.

