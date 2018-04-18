Six Islamic State members killed in Salahuddin: Media Center





Salahuddin (IraqiNews.com) Six Islamic State members were killed in two operations carried out in Salahuddin province, the Security Media Center announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Yehia Rasool, spokesperson for the center, “Security troops of the Salahuddin Operations Command started operations at Khanouqa mountains as well as al-Jazarat and al-Hawi regions.”

Troops, according to Rasool, “managed, in collaboration with army jets, to kill four IS members at Khanouqa mountains.”

“Two other militants were killed by Tikrit police,” he added.

On Monday, seven people were killed and injured, including security personnel in an attack Islamic State against a police station, south of Samarra, Salahuddin province.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.