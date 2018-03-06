Source: Iraqi forces kill 3 Islamic State fighters in Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi police troops killed three Islamic State militant during an encounter in Kirkuk province, according to a security source.

Shafaq News website said Federal Police forces engaged with Islamic State elements in Altun Kupri, northwest of the province, leaving three militants dead.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State militants and the recapture of all of the group’s strongholds in December, but forces continue to hunt for remnant militants hiding at desert areas.

In October, Iraqi forces took over Kirkuk from Kurdish Peshmerga groups which held the province since the emergence of IS militants in 2014.



