



Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) A suicide attacker has blown up himself near one of the headquarters of the pro-government paramilitary troops in central Kirkuk, a police source said.

Speaking to AlSumaria News on Sunday, the source said, “a suicide attacker, wearing a suicide belt, blew up himself in the morning, near a headquarter of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) in central Kirkuk. Human losses are still unclear.”

“Security troops cordoned off the blast spot and imposed tight measures,” the source, who preferred anonymity, added.

On Saturday evening, three policemen, tasked with guarding an oilfield in Kirkuk, were killed and injured in an attack by Islamic State militants against Khubbaz oilfield in Kirkuk.

Last week, IS claimed responsibility for killing twenty Iraqi security personnel in an ambush, southwest of al-Riyad town in Kirkuk.

Earlier this month, Kirkuk Governor Rakan al-Jabouri warned that Islamic State still poses a serious threat to the security of the province, saying that the militants are still active in Kirkuk’s remote areas and farms around villages.

In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.

Iraqi forces, backed by a U.S.-led coalition and paramilitary troops, have been fighting since October 2016 to retake territories Islamic State had occupied.