Tens of Islamic State militants killed as attack repulsed, west of Mosul





Mosul (IraqiNews.com) The pro-government paramilitary troops have announced repelling an attack by Islamic State, killing tens of militants, west of Mosul.

A statement by the media service of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said, “the fifth brigade foiled, today, a fierce attack by Islamic State against Sinjar town.”

“Tens of militants were killed,” it added.

On Tuesday, an IS emir was arrested in an operation in south of Mosul, the military intelligence department announced Moreover, the Nineveh Operations command said 26 people were arrested in western Mosul over their suspected affiliation with the Islamic State,

Earlier this week, Hassan al-Sabaawi, member of Nineveh provincial council, warned against appearance of IS militants.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.