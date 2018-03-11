Tens of suspects arrested over links to Islamic State, southwest of Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) The pro-government paramilitary troops have announced arresting tens of suspects over doubts of belonging to the Islamic State, during operations carried out in southwestern Kirkuk, spokesperson said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Russian Sputnik agency, Ali al-Husseini, spokesperson of the northern axis of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), said “the target behind the operation is following IS remnants in southwest of Kirkuk in the wake of several armed attacks against the troops deployed there recently.”

“Tens of suspects were arrested, while rest houses were destroyed. Huge amounts of weapons were confiscated,” he added.

The operation, according to Husseini, was carried out in collaboration of the Federal Police and the Iraqi fighter jets. He said that the operation is likely to end within few hours.

Iraqi security troops announced, earlier today, the launch of offensives to purge several regions in Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk.

On Friday, eight IS members were killed in confrontations with PMFs, in al-Hawi region, al-Zab town in Hawija.

Last week, PMFs media service said nine Islamic State militants, including a suicide attacker, have been killed in an operation in Wadi al-Rahma, north of al-Zab town.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.